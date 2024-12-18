EU Urged to Push for Eco-Friendly Consumer Choices

In recent reports, the Financial Times unveiled that major fossil fuel and industrial companies, including Shell, BP, and Tata Steel, are advocating for the European Union to mandate consumer purchases of less polluting products. This bold proposal seeks to align consumer behavior with environmental objectives.

Meanwhile, political dynamics are shifting as Nigel Farage announced that Elon Musk is contemplating a donation to the Reform UK party. This move aims to solidify connections with president-elect Donald Trump, highlighting potential shifts in UK political funding landscapes.

Additionally, UK's High Speed 2 (HS2) rail project's chair, Jon Thompson, will resign in the spring, as project costs skyrocket. In maritime news, Navantia plans to acquire struggling UK shipbuilder Harland & Wolff, thanks to generous terms provided by the British government for a Royal Navy vessels contract.

