Daring Heist: 6.5 kg Gold Ornaments Stolen in Thane

A daring theft occurred in Thane, Maharashtra, where two unknown individuals reportedly stole 6.5 kg of gold valued at Rs 7 crore from a jewelry store. The culprits exploited a security lapse, swiftly executing the heist and prompting police to launch a detailed investigation to recover the stolen valuables.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-12-2024 08:57 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 08:57 IST
  Country:
  • India

In a bold heist that has left Thane shaken, two unidentified individuals allegedly made off with 6.5 kg of gold ornaments worth nearly Rs 7 crore. The theft transpired between 1:30 am and 4 am on Tuesday at a jewelry store near Thane's railway station.

The thieves circumvented security, breaking the lock of a staircase door leading to the first floor before forcing open the shop's shutter. This gained them access to the jewelry, which was unlawfully left on display overnight, a Naupada police official revealed.

The absence of standard security measures facilitated the swift execution of the robbery. Multiple investigation teams are currently examining CCTV footage, questioning residents, and gathering forensic evidence in hopes of prosecuting the unidentified culprits responsible for this sophisticated heist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

