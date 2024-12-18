Starlink Controversy: Satellite Internet and Security Concerns in India
Elon Musk responded to allegations that Starlink devices were used by insurgents in Manipur, India, stating that the satellite beams were deactivated over the region. Indian forces discovered Starlink-like equipment during a raid, prompting an investigation. The company lacks a license to operate in India.
- Country:
- India
In a recent development, SpaceX's CEO, Elon Musk, clarified that Starlink's satellite beams were deactivated over India. This comes amidst accusations suggesting that Starlink technology was being exploited in the conflict-ridden state of Manipur.
Security forces in India seized internet devices, which reportedly bore the Starlink logo, during a raid in Keirao Khunou, Imphal East. The incident has spurred social media discussions and escalated concern over the unauthorized use of such technology.
Musk firmly denied these claims, maintaining the satellite internet service was not operational in India since it lacks an official operating license. The discovery has prompted a deeper investigation into the equipment's presence in the troubled state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Weekend of Clashes: Security Forces Counter Multiple Militant Attacks in Pakistan
Security Forces Thwart Terror Threats in Kashmir: A Recap of December Operations
Manipur's Protest Against Scrapping India-Myanmar FMR
Massive Search Operation Launched for Missing Meitei Man in Manipur
COCOMI Urges Decisive Action on Manipur's Borders