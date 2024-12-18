Starlink Controversy: Satellite Internet and Security Concerns in India

In a recent development, SpaceX's CEO, Elon Musk, clarified that Starlink's satellite beams were deactivated over India. This comes amidst accusations suggesting that Starlink technology was being exploited in the conflict-ridden state of Manipur.

Security forces in India seized internet devices, which reportedly bore the Starlink logo, during a raid in Keirao Khunou, Imphal East. The incident has spurred social media discussions and escalated concern over the unauthorized use of such technology.

Musk firmly denied these claims, maintaining the satellite internet service was not operational in India since it lacks an official operating license. The discovery has prompted a deeper investigation into the equipment's presence in the troubled state.

(With inputs from agencies.)