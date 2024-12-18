Left Menu

Starlink Controversy: Satellite Internet and Security Concerns in India

Elon Musk responded to allegations that Starlink devices were used by insurgents in Manipur, India, stating that the satellite beams were deactivated over the region. Indian forces discovered Starlink-like equipment during a raid, prompting an investigation. The company lacks a license to operate in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 18-12-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 09:34 IST
Starlink Controversy: Satellite Internet and Security Concerns in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, SpaceX's CEO, Elon Musk, clarified that Starlink's satellite beams were deactivated over India. This comes amidst accusations suggesting that Starlink technology was being exploited in the conflict-ridden state of Manipur.

Security forces in India seized internet devices, which reportedly bore the Starlink logo, during a raid in Keirao Khunou, Imphal East. The incident has spurred social media discussions and escalated concern over the unauthorized use of such technology.

Musk firmly denied these claims, maintaining the satellite internet service was not operational in India since it lacks an official operating license. The discovery has prompted a deeper investigation into the equipment's presence in the troubled state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024