A Russian intelligence agency announced on Wednesday the arrest of a suspect involved in the killing of a senior general in Moscow. The individual is identified as an Uzbek citizen, purportedly recruited by the Ukrainian intelligence services.

The Federal Security Service, or FSB, refrained from disclosing the suspect's name but confirmed he was born in 1995. According to the FSB's statement, the suspect himself admitted recruitment by Ukrainian special services.

The assassination of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov occurred when a bomb, concealed in a scooter, detonated outside his apartment building in Moscow. The attack happened just a day after Ukrainian authorities pressed criminal charges against him. Kirillov, who led the military's nuclear, biological, and chemical protection forces, succumbed to the explosion alongside his assistant.

