Left Menu

Supreme Court Deliberates Relocation of High-Profile Kashmir Trials

The Supreme Court set a two-week deadline for six accused to respond to the CBI's request to transfer the 1989 Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping and 1990 Srinagar shootout trials from Jammu to New Delhi. Yasin Malik, involved in both cases, has filed his response, with further hearings scheduled for January 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:00 IST
Supreme Court Deliberates Relocation of High-Profile Kashmir Trials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday mandated six accused individuals to respond within two weeks to the CBI's request for relocating trials related to the 1989 Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping and the 1990 Srinagar shootout from Jammu to New Delhi.

A bench featuring Justices Abhay S Oka and Manmohan acknowledged the six accused had yet to submit replies to the Central Bureau of Investigation's petition, prompting the court to establish a January 20, 2025, subsequent hearing date. Prominent among the accused is Yasin Malik, leader of the banned JKLF, who has submitted his response, unlike six others.

The CBI's plea challenges a September 2022 Jammu trial court's order for Malik's physical court presence, arguing his risk to national security, compounded by his current incarceration in Tihar Jail. Rubaiya Sayeed, once kidnapped and now residing in Tamil Nadu, serves as a key prosecution witness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024