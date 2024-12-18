Delhi Police's 'Vishwas' Operation Recovers 555 Stolen Phones
Delhi Police successfully recovered 555 stolen, snatched, and lost mobile phones worth approximately Rs 2 crore through their special operation 'Vishwas'. The phones were retrieved from Delhi and neighboring states in a two-phase operation leveraging IMEI searches, CDR analysis, and the CEIR portal, leading to 45 arrests.
In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police have announced the recovery of 555 stolen, snatched, and lost mobile phones over a span worth nearly Rs 2 crore. This was accomplished under the special operation 'Vishwas', which targeted areas in Delhi and multiple neighboring states.
The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), Prashant Gautam, highlighted that the operation was carried out in two phases, with 311 phones recovered from April to July and another 244 between October and December. The police teams focused on identifying active stolen devices using advanced tools like IMEI searches, Call Detail Record (CDR) analysis, and the CEIR portal.
These phones, carrying an average grey market value between Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000, were often linked to various crimes such as robbery and burglary. The operation also led to 45 arrests and legal actions against 376 individuals, marking a significant success for law enforcement authorities in curbing mobile theft.
