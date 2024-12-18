Delhi Court Grants Umar Khalid Interim Bail for Cousin's Wedding

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted a seven-day interim bail to former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid, enabling him to attend a family event under stringent conditions.

The conditions include a prohibition on using social media and interacting only with family, friends, and relatives. Khalid is allowed to visit only the places mentioned in his plea and must provide his cellphone number to the investigating officer.

Khalid, facing charges under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged role in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, will surrender to the authorities after attending the wedding on January 1, 2025. Former similar relief was granted for his sister's wedding in December 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)