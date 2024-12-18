Delhi Court Grants Umar Khalid Interim Bail for Cousin's Wedding
A Delhi court granted interim bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid to attend his cousin's wedding. Khalid must adhere to strict conditions, including no social media use and limited interactions. He is to surrender post-event. Accused in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy, Khalid remains under investigation.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court on Wednesday granted a seven-day interim bail to former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid, enabling him to attend a family event under stringent conditions.
The conditions include a prohibition on using social media and interacting only with family, friends, and relatives. Khalid is allowed to visit only the places mentioned in his plea and must provide his cellphone number to the investigating officer.
Khalid, facing charges under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged role in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, will surrender to the authorities after attending the wedding on January 1, 2025. Former similar relief was granted for his sister's wedding in December 2022.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi riots larger conspiracy case: Umar Khalid and Meeran Haider seek bail on parity and long incarceration
'What is the basis of making me accused in Delhi riots case?' Umar Khalid asks in HC
Sharjeel Imam Seeks Bail, Denies Involvement in 2020 Delhi Riots
Campus Controversy: JNU Students Screen Banned Documentary