Left Menu

Delhi Court Grants Umar Khalid Interim Bail for Cousin's Wedding

A Delhi court granted interim bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid to attend his cousin's wedding. Khalid must adhere to strict conditions, including no social media use and limited interactions. He is to surrender post-event. Accused in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy, Khalid remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:41 IST
Delhi Court Grants Umar Khalid Interim Bail for Cousin's Wedding
Umar Khalid
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted a seven-day interim bail to former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid, enabling him to attend a family event under stringent conditions.

The conditions include a prohibition on using social media and interacting only with family, friends, and relatives. Khalid is allowed to visit only the places mentioned in his plea and must provide his cellphone number to the investigating officer.

Khalid, facing charges under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged role in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, will surrender to the authorities after attending the wedding on January 1, 2025. Former similar relief was granted for his sister's wedding in December 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024