Parliamentary Panel Urges Swift Action on Minority Welfare Schemes

A parliamentary panel has urged the Ministry of Minority Affairs to expedite approvals and streamline processes to ensure the effective implementation of welfare schemes for minority communities.

The Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment expressed concern over the Rs 2,064.95 crore surrendered in unspent funds during 2023-24, recommending that states and Union Territories adhere to timelines for procedural requirements. Penal provisions were proposed for delays.

The report, tabled in Lok Sabha, emphasized overcoming procedural delays, with the panel underscoring the importance of swift approvals for educational support programs. The committee also called for harmonizing these schemes with similar initiatives across other ministries.

