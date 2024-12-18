Left Menu

Russian Strategic Bombers Patrol Neutral Seas

Two Russian Tu-95 bombers conducted patrols over the neutral Bering and Chukchi Seas. This increase in military activity comes amid Russia’s ongoing efforts during the Ukraine conflict to project strength beyond its borders. The flights were reportedly in full compliance with international regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:23 IST
Russian Strategic Bombers Patrol Neutral Seas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

On Wednesday, Interfax news agency reported that two Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers performed patrol flights over the neutral waters of the Bering and Chukchi Seas.

This patrol is part of Russia's escalating military activities since the onset of the Ukrainian conflict, reflecting a strategic show of force beyond its national boundaries.

The defense ministry affirmed that the flights adhered strictly to international laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024