Russian Strategic Bombers Patrol Neutral Seas
Two Russian Tu-95 bombers conducted patrols over the neutral Bering and Chukchi Seas. This increase in military activity comes amid Russia’s ongoing efforts during the Ukraine conflict to project strength beyond its borders. The flights were reportedly in full compliance with international regulations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:23 IST
- Country:
- Russia
On Wednesday, Interfax news agency reported that two Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers performed patrol flights over the neutral waters of the Bering and Chukchi Seas.
This patrol is part of Russia's escalating military activities since the onset of the Ukrainian conflict, reflecting a strategic show of force beyond its national boundaries.
The defense ministry affirmed that the flights adhered strictly to international laws.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement