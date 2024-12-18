High-Profile Politician Arrested in Connection with Murder Case
A local right-wing politician, Swapnil Sharma, has been arrested for his involvement in a murder case in which Ayush Gupta was killed following an altercation. Sharma, previously absconding, carried a reward on his head. The police are working to apprehend the remaining suspects and are examining social media evidence.
- Country:
- India
In a notable arrest, local right-wing politician Swapnil Sharma has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of Ayush Gupta. The incident unfolded earlier this month at the Ramleela Ground, sparking a widespread investigation.
Police revealed that Sharma, previously the district president of Hindu Yuva Vahini, had been evading capture, prompting a Rs 25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. His apprehension marks the twelfth arrest in the case.
The investigation continues as authorities explore CCTV footage and social media videos for more leads. Officers suggest legal action is forthcoming for those who may have instigated the victim during the deadly altercation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- politician
- arrest
- murder
- Ayush Gupta
- Swapnil Sharma
- investigation
- CCTV
- crime
- suspects
- social media
ALSO READ
Opposition Ends Protest With Demand for Adani Investigation
Nordic Fibre-Optic Cable Disruptions Under Investigation
Mysterious Death of Village Defence Guard Sparks Investigation in Jammu and Kashmir
Train Safety Challenges: Accidents, Investigations, and Improvements
Mysterious Illness Claims Lives in Congo: Investigations Underway