Stabbing Rampage at Taylor Swift-Themed Class: Teen Faces Charges

A teenager stands accused of a brutal attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class, leading to the tragic deaths of three girls and injuries to 10 others. Axel Rudakubana, 18, is facing multiple serious charges.

Despite his silence in court, not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of Rudakubana, who faces accusations including three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder, along with other charges related to the possession of dangerous materials.

The court proceedings, which took place via video link from a London prison, focused on crimes committed on July 29 in Southport, Northern England. Rudakubana remains incarcerated as the legal process unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)