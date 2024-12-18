Debate Intensifies: All India Shia Personal Law Board and the Waqf Amendment Bill
Representatives from the All India Shia Personal Law Board discussed their reservations about the Waqf (Amendment) Bill during a meeting with a joint parliamentary committee. The board expressed opposition to various provisions but was not fully prepared to discuss them in detail with the committee's members.
Members of the All India Shia Personal Law Board put forth their critiques of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill during a meeting with a joint parliamentary committee on Wednesday.
Insiders indicated the board has significant concerns about the Bill's provisions but acknowledged a lack of preparedness to address specific queries comprehensively.
Jagdambika Pal, chairperson of the committee, revealed that while seeking the board's perspectives, panel members were informed that a more detailed response would be submitted later, allowing the possibility for further meetings if necessary.
