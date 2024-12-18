Left Menu

Debate Intensifies: All India Shia Personal Law Board and the Waqf Amendment Bill

Representatives from the All India Shia Personal Law Board discussed their reservations about the Waqf (Amendment) Bill during a meeting with a joint parliamentary committee. The board expressed opposition to various provisions but was not fully prepared to discuss them in detail with the committee's members.

Updated: 18-12-2024 20:50 IST
Members of the All India Shia Personal Law Board put forth their critiques of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill during a meeting with a joint parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

Insiders indicated the board has significant concerns about the Bill's provisions but acknowledged a lack of preparedness to address specific queries comprehensively.

Jagdambika Pal, chairperson of the committee, revealed that while seeking the board's perspectives, panel members were informed that a more detailed response would be submitted later, allowing the possibility for further meetings if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

