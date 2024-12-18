Left Menu

India-China Talks: Six-Point Consensus to Foster Peace and Stability

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister Wang Yi conducted substantive discussions, achieving a six-point consensus to maintain peace at borders and promote stable relations. This meeting, first in five years, evaluated border solutions, emphasized handling border issues for bilateral ties, and agreed on future cooperation and exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a crucial diplomatic engagement, India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi engaged in substantive talks, culminating in a six-point consensus aimed at maintaining border peace and fostering robust bilateral relations. This significant meeting, held for the first time in five years, provided a thorough evaluation of the current solutions to their longstanding border issues.

The discussions underscored the importance of managing the border issue within the broader context of bilateral ties, emphasizing that unresolved border disputes should not hinder the development of relations. Both sides reiterated their dedication to pursuing a fair and reasonable package solution based on agreed political guidelines, pledging to implement measures to sustain border tranquillity.

Furthermore, both countries agreed on enhancing cross-border exchanges and cooperation, resuming Indian pilgrimages to Tibet, and strengthening the Special Representatives' mechanism to bolster diplomatic and military negotiations. A new round of talks is slated for next year in India, aiming to continue the dialogue on bilateral, international, and regional issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

