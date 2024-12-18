Tackling Stubble Burning: Rajya Sabha's Bold Move for Cleaner Air

In response to growing concerns about air quality in the national capital, the Rajya Sabha's Subordinate Legislation Committee met with ministry officials to evaluate stubble burning regulations. Sources reveal that the meeting, chaired by Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora, included representatives from the Agriculture, Power, Renewable Energy, and Petroleum ministries.

The committee focused on the Commission for Air Quality Management's 2023 regulations, which detail the imposition, collection, and use of environmental compensation to deter stubble burning. The rules, issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, aim to hold farmers accountable through fines.

During the session, the panel scrutinized the efficacy of current measures and discussed potential improvements. The committee's mandate involves ensuring that any rule-making authority delegated by the Constitution or Parliament is exercised properly, impacting both legislative oversight and rule compliance.

