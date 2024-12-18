Government Steps Up Cybercrime Crackdown: Over 6.69 Lakh SIM Cards Blocked

In a significant move to tackle cybercrime, the government has blocked more than 6.69 lakh SIM cards and 1,32,000 IMEI numbers, effective until November 15, 2024. This was confirmed by Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur during a session in the Rajya Sabha.

The initiative forms part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at bolstering the abilities of law enforcement and judicial officers. Complementing these efforts is the 'CyTrain' platform, a Massive Open Online Course designed to educate police and judicial personnel about cybercrime investigation, forensics, and prosecution. The platform, part of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, has seen significant enrollment.

Financial support has been reinforced with Rs 131.60 crore allocated from the 'Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC)' scheme. Moreover, to thwart international fraud, telecom providers have been instructed to block calls that mimic local numbers but originate internationally. These calls are often tied to scams.

