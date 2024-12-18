Farmers Unite: A New Chapter in Protest Talks
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has invited leaders from the Non-Political Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha for discussions scheduled on December 21 in Patiala. This follows a call for unity from farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher and highlights ongoing tensions and demands for legal crop MSP guarantees.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) is set to invite leaders of the Non-Political Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha for talks. This decision comes after Sarwan Singh Pandher called for unity within the farmer protests, with discussions scheduled for December 21 in Patiala.
The farmers' protest, which has been ongoing at the Punjab-Haryana border, demands a legal guarantee of minimum support prices (MSP) for crops. These talks mark efforts to consolidate various farmer groups, even as the SKM remains separate from the 'Delhi Chalo' march.
The SKM leaders have condemned the government's response to the protests, including the use of force, and are organizing further protests to emphasize their stance. They demand government engagement and attention to the farmers' plea and plight.
