Amazon Walkout: Workers Demand Fair Contracts Before Christmas

As the holiday season approaches, Amazon finds itself facing an unexpected challenge. Thousands of its workers are slated to walk off the job on Thursday at 6 a.m. ET. This development comes at a critical time, just days before Christmas, a peak shopping period for the retailer.

The strike action is organized by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a labor union that has called upon Amazon workers from facilities in New York City, Skokie in Illinois, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Southern California to form picket lines. The workers are demanding better wages and improved working conditions, rejecting the company's reluctance to engage in contract negotiations.

Union representatives revealed that employees at other Amazon facilities are also prepared to join the strike, amplifying the call for fair labor practices and setting the stage for a major showdown in the nation's labor landscape just before the year's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)