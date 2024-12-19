Tragic School Shooting in Wisconsin: Victims Named

Authorities in Wisconsin have named a 14-year-old girl and an educator as victims of a tragic school shooting earlier this week. The shooter was also a student at the private Christian school.

The incident resulted in the deaths of Rubi Vergara and Erin West, while the assailant, Natalie Rupnow, later took her own life. Investigators are probing potential motives and how she accessed the weapon.

With school shootings becoming increasingly frequent, the tragedy has reignited the gun control debate, though legislative progress remains stalled amid constitutional concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)