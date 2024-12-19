Amazon Workers Stage Nationwide Strike Amid Holiday Rush

Thousands of Amazon workers are set to strike on Thursday, challenging the retail giant during the peak of the holiday season. Despite accounting for just 1% of Amazon's hourly workforce, unionized employees from warehouses across major U.S. cities will join the picket lines, demanding better contracts.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents these workers, rallying for improved wages and conditions. Amazon has yet to enter negotiation talks, with spokespersons refraining from commenting. Many believe Amazon's reluctance stems from fear that bargaining could spur further union actions.

This move spotlights ongoing labor tensions at Amazon, which has historically opposed unionization efforts. Recent legal and organizational strategies show the company's resistance, even as rival unions gain momentum in other regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)