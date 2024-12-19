Amazon Workers Stage Nationwide Strike Amid Holiday Rush
Amazon.com faces a strike as thousands of workers walk off the job demanding better wages and conditions. The action, organized by the Teamsters, affects only a small portion of its workforce but poses a challenge during the holiday season. Amazon has not yet engaged in contract negotiations.
Thousands of Amazon workers are set to strike on Thursday, challenging the retail giant during the peak of the holiday season. Despite accounting for just 1% of Amazon's hourly workforce, unionized employees from warehouses across major U.S. cities will join the picket lines, demanding better contracts.
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents these workers, rallying for improved wages and conditions. Amazon has yet to enter negotiation talks, with spokespersons refraining from commenting. Many believe Amazon's reluctance stems from fear that bargaining could spur further union actions.
This move spotlights ongoing labor tensions at Amazon, which has historically opposed unionization efforts. Recent legal and organizational strategies show the company's resistance, even as rival unions gain momentum in other regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
