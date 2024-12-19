Left Menu

Martial Law and Political Turmoil: Yoon Suk Yeol's Legal Battle

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol faces legal disputes following a brief martial law declaration. Despite his apology for alarming citizens, Yoon awaits a Constitutional Court trial to decide his fate. Investigations also involve other officials amid escalating political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 10:03 IST
The legal saga surrounding South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol intensifies as he prepares to present his case concerning the brief declaration of martial law. His advisor and long-time ally, Seok Dong-hyeon, called for a more streamlined approach to the overlapping investigations involving Yoon.

Yoon, a former prosecutor, surprised the nation with a late-night martial law decree on December 3, retracting it hours later following a strong backlash from lawmakers. With his presidential powers suspended, Yoon awaits a crucial Constitutional Court trial to determine his future in office.

Meanwhile, the probes into his martial law decision grow more complex. Former army intelligence commander Noh Sang-won has been arrested, accused of planning military actions just before the decree. The political climate remains tense amid these ongoing inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

