Corruption Scandals Jeopardize China's Military Modernization Goals

A significant corruption shake-up in China's military might stall the nation's ambitions for military modernization by 2027, according to a recent Pentagon assessment. Between July and December 2023, the expulsion of over 15 senior military officers and defense executives highlighted systemic corruption concerns.

The Pentagon report noted that at least 15 senior officers were expelled due to corruption from China's military, signaling a potential threat to modernization goals earmarked for 2027. This anticorruption purge has cast doubt on increased capabilities for potential operations, such as an invasion of Taiwan.

Ely Ratner, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, remarked that these measures suggest profound disruption to the PLA, further straining China's efforts to meet its strategic military objectives. Additional dismissals in the PLA Rocket Force, tasked with advanced missile operations, underscore the operational challenges facing China's military top brass.

