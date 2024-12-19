Dawn Raid: Hizbul Mujahideen Leaders Neutralized in Kulgam
Five Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including a key commander, were killed by security forces in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The early morning raid, initiated on intelligence reports, led to a fierce gunfight. Two security personnel were injured. The area remains under lockdown for ongoing search operations.
In an early morning operation on Thursday, security forces neutralized five Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter claimed the lives of a self-styled top commander, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, alias Nali, and his four associates, Irfan Lone, Adil Hussain, Mushtaq Itoo, and Yasir Javaid.
The operation began on a tip-off about the terrorists' location in the Kadder area of Behibagh. As security forces launched a cordon and search effort, gunfire erupted when the militants resisted, leading to a fierce exchange.
While two security personnel were injured during the confrontation, authorities have maintained a cordon around the area, advising locals to maintain a safe distance due to ongoing search operations.
