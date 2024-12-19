Left Menu

Dawn Raid: Hizbul Mujahideen Leaders Neutralized in Kulgam

Five Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including a key commander, were killed by security forces in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The early morning raid, initiated on intelligence reports, led to a fierce gunfight. Two security personnel were injured. The area remains under lockdown for ongoing search operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 13:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
In an early morning operation on Thursday, security forces neutralized five Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter claimed the lives of a self-styled top commander, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, alias Nali, and his four associates, Irfan Lone, Adil Hussain, Mushtaq Itoo, and Yasir Javaid.

The operation began on a tip-off about the terrorists' location in the Kadder area of Behibagh. As security forces launched a cordon and search effort, gunfire erupted when the militants resisted, leading to a fierce exchange.

While two security personnel were injured during the confrontation, authorities have maintained a cordon around the area, advising locals to maintain a safe distance due to ongoing search operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

