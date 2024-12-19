Left Menu

Russian Forces Advance in Eastern Donetsk

Russian forces have reportedly taken control of two villages in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, cited by Interfax news agency, these include Novyi Komar and Zelenivka. In the past day, Russian military forces also claim to have downed 154 Ukrainian drones.

Updated: 19-12-2024 14:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian forces have captured two strategic villages, Novyi Komar and Zelenivka, in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to the Interfax news agency on Thursday.

The report, based on information from the Russian Defence Ministry, highlights the latest movements in the ongoing conflict.

In the past 24 hours, 154 Ukrainian drones were shot down by Russian forces, as reported by various Russian news outlets, including Ifax.

