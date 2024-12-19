Russian forces have captured two strategic villages, Novyi Komar and Zelenivka, in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to the Interfax news agency on Thursday.

The report, based on information from the Russian Defence Ministry, highlights the latest movements in the ongoing conflict.

In the past 24 hours, 154 Ukrainian drones were shot down by Russian forces, as reported by various Russian news outlets, including Ifax.

