Justice for Gisele: A Landmark Verdict in French Court

A monumental judgment from a French court concluded on Thursday, where all 51 accused were convicted in a harrowing drug-and-rape criminal case. The victim, Gisele Pelicot, emerged as a symbol of resilience, having been repeatedly drugged and raped over 10 years by her own husband, Dominique Pelicot, and strangers he invited.

Dominique Pelicot, who admitted to the charges, received a maximum sentence of 20 years. Other defendants in the case face sentences ranging from four to 18 years. This distressing case caused uproar outside the Avignon courthouse, as supporters celebrated the news of the convictions.

For three months, Gisele Pelicot bravely faced those who abused her. She waived anonymity to ensure the gravity of her ordeal was recognized, prompting discussions on modifying France's laws concerning consent. Her determined stance in court was a powerful statement against those who wronged her.

(With inputs from agencies.)