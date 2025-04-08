Left Menu

India's Growth Engine: Resilience Amid Global Trade Shifts

India's robust domestic demand underlines its role as a growth engine in the face of global trade shifts due to U.S. tariffs. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discusses the country's strategic policy interventions during an interaction in London, highlighting the anticipated India-UK Free Trade Agreement and future bilateral cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:08 IST
India's Growth Engine: Resilience Amid Global Trade Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India's resilience and strong domestic demand continue to position it as a major growth driver amid the global trade shifts prompted by U.S. tariffs, according to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In London, she emphasized that the Indian economy is well-placed to tackle global challenges due to its domestic efficiencies.

Sitharaman expressed optimism over finalizing the India-UK Free Trade Agreement and a Bilateral Investment Treaty. She highlighted the attractiveness of India's market for foreign direct investment, given the strength of domestic demand which magnetizes global supplies. The minister also acknowledged that India's economy isn't immune to global risks yet requires strategic policy interventions.

In light of global interconnections and geopolitical tensions, she stressed India's shift from multilateralism to bilateralism, focusing on strengthening ties with the UK. This includes cooperation in financial and educational sectors, and mutual recognition of professions, aiming to boost bilateral relations and economic resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025