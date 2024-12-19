Left Menu

Ceasefire Hopes Amidst Escalating Gaza Conflict

U.S. and Arab mediators are striving for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas amid renewed violence. Key issues include the release of hostages and prisoners. As talks continue, Gaza faces mounting casualties and accusations fly between the parties involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:02 IST
In a bid to halt the ongoing conflict, U.S. and Arab negotiators are tirelessly working towards a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, sources reveal. Meanwhile, medics reported that Israeli strikes resulted in the deaths of 13 Palestinians on Thursday.

The discussions, taking place in Egypt and Qatar, focus on a truce to end the prolonged 14-month conflict in the Hamas-governed area. Central to the talks is an exchange of hostages taken from Israel in October 2023 for Palestinian detainees held by Israel. Although mediators have bridged some differences, crucial issues remain unresolved, insiders indicate.

In Gaza, overnight airstrikes left 13 Palestinians dead, according to medics, with targets including residences in Gaza City and a central camp. Jabalia has experienced significant destruction, with Israel aiming to dismantle Hamas operations. Both sides exchange accusations: Israel blames Hamas for endangering civilians, while Hamas condemns Israel's actions as unjustifiable civilian assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

