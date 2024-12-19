Frenchman Considers Appeal After Conviction in Shocking Case

Dominique Pelicot, a Frenchman recently convicted of orchestrating the drugging and assault of his wife over a span of ten years, is contemplating an appeal, his lawyer stated Thursday.

Convicted alongside 50 other individuals, Pelicot faces a pivotal 10-day window to challenge the verdict in a case that has shocked France.

The legal team remains undecided on the appeal, which could potentially reshape the outcome of this high-profile legal saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)