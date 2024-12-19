Frenchman Considers Appeal After Conviction in Shocking Case
Dominique Pelicot, who was convicted of drugging and recruiting men to assault his wife over a decade, is contemplating an appeal. He, along with 50 others found guilty, has ten days to decide whether to contest the verdict in this high-profile case.
- France
Dominique Pelicot, a Frenchman recently convicted of orchestrating the drugging and assault of his wife over a span of ten years, is contemplating an appeal, his lawyer stated Thursday.
Convicted alongside 50 other individuals, Pelicot faces a pivotal 10-day window to challenge the verdict in a case that has shocked France.
The legal team remains undecided on the appeal, which could potentially reshape the outcome of this high-profile legal saga.
