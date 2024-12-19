Amazon Faces Massive Worker Strike Amidst Union Tensions

Amazon.com is set for potential disruptions as thousands of its employees prepare for a walkout this Thursday. With the holiday season in full swing, the strike is poised to challenge the retail giant’s efficiency in fulfilling orders.

The workers, represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, demand improved wages and working conditions. The strike is expected to occur in facilities spread across key regions, including New York City, Atlanta, and parts of California. Despite the unrest, these union-represented workers make up a mere fraction of Amazon's entire hourly workforce.

Amazon's spokesperson rebutted the union's claims of representing a significant portion of the workforce, asserting that union efforts to coerce employees are unlawful. As tensions rise, experts suggest that Amazon might continue to resist negotiating, given the limited legal pressure to engage with the union's demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)