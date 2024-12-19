Left Menu

International Tensions Rise as Baltic Sea Cable Sabotage Investigated

Swedish police board the Chinese vessel Yi Peng 3, at China's invitation, to investigate undersea cable breaches in the Baltic Sea. Swedish authorities are probing the possible sabotage from last month's incidents that severed cables connecting Finland, Germany, Sweden, and Lithuania. German officials suspect intentional damage.

In a collaborative investigation, Swedish police have boarded the Chinese vessel Yi Peng 3, following an invitation from Chinese authorities to probe recent cable breaches in the Baltic Sea.

The bulk carrier is under scrutiny for its involvement in the disruption of two critical undersea fiber-optic cables, a situation that Swedish and Chinese authorities are jointly investigating.

These cables, crucial for international communications, connect Finland to Germany and Sweden to Lithuania and were damaged last month, sparking concerns over possible sabotage, a notion supported by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. Danish authorities are assisting in the investigation as the vessel remains anchored in the Kattegat strait.

