ASML Taps Bruno Le Maire to Boost Semiconductor Strength

ASML, a leading computer chip equipment maker, has named former French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire as an advisor to its executive board. The appointment, effective January 1, aims to bolster Europe's semiconductor industry through strategic investments. Le Maire's expertise is seen as a key asset.

Updated: 19-12-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:27 IST
ASML, a prominent player in computer chip equipment manufacturing, has appointed Bruno Le Maire, former French Finance Minister, to provide advisory expertise to its executive board. The strategic move is aimed at strengthening Europe's semiconductor sector.

The company announced on Thursday that Le Maire's role is integral to its plans to increase investments in the region's semiconductor capabilities. His appointment is set to commence on January 1.

Le Maire's extensive experience in finance and governance is expected to play a crucial role in supporting ASML's mission to fortify the industry in Europe. As a noted finance expert, his insights will aid in fostering innovation and competitiveness.

