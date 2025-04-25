Left Menu

Cold Case Breakthrough: 1999 Thane Murder Suspect Arrested After 24 Years On The Run

A man wanted for a 1999 murder in Thane, Maharashtra, has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh. Vinodkumar Shyamlal Gupta is accused of kidnapping and killing powerloom owner Jigar Mahendra Mehta. The arrest was facilitated by police and the UP Special Task Force. Gupta had evaded capture for over two decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-04-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 12:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man accused of a decades-old murder in Thane district, Maharashtra, has been apprehended in Uttar Pradesh, police reported on Friday.

Officials stated that Thane's city police, with assistance from the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, arrested Vinodkumar Shyamlal Gupta in Siddharth Nagar. Gupta, who ran a medical shop, had been on the run since 1999.

The crime involved the abduction and murder of powerloom owner Jigar Mahendra Mehta. Gupta allegedly conspired with others to rob and kill Mehta, culminating in a ransom call demanding Rs 10 lakh. Intensive efforts by investigators led to Gupta's capture after years of evasion.

