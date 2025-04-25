Cold Case Breakthrough: 1999 Thane Murder Suspect Arrested After 24 Years On The Run

A man accused of a decades-old murder in Thane district, Maharashtra, has been apprehended in Uttar Pradesh, police reported on Friday.

Officials stated that Thane's city police, with assistance from the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, arrested Vinodkumar Shyamlal Gupta in Siddharth Nagar. Gupta, who ran a medical shop, had been on the run since 1999.

The crime involved the abduction and murder of powerloom owner Jigar Mahendra Mehta. Gupta allegedly conspired with others to rob and kill Mehta, culminating in a ransom call demanding Rs 10 lakh. Intensive efforts by investigators led to Gupta's capture after years of evasion.

