Punjab on Alert: Unraveling the Mystery of Gurdaspur 'Blast'

Punjab Police have initiated a probe following reports of a 'blast' outside the Bakshiwal police chowki in Gurdaspur district, officials confirmed on Thursday.

An expert forensic team is on-site to determine the cause and extent of the incident. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Kalanaur) Gurwinder Singh stated the investigation is ongoing, awaiting an FSL report for clarity.

The police chowki, currently inactive for two weeks, showed signs of a burnt patch, but no audible explosion was noted. This incident follows recent blasts at Islamabad police station in Amritsar and a grenade attack in Nawanshahr.

(With inputs from agencies.)