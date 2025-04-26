Farewell to Pope Francis: The Final Journey of a Beloved Leader

As many as 200,000 people are expected to descend on St. Peter's Square in Rome to bid farewell to Pope Francis, as his funeral is set for Saturday. In a gesture reflecting his papal priorities, prisoners and migrants will escort him into the basilica where he will be laid to rest.

Numerous world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and officials from the UN and European Union, will be in attendance alongside Prince William and the Spanish royal family. Pope Francis deviates from recent tradition, opting for burial in St. Mary Major Basilica in a simple underground tomb marked by just his name: Franciscus.

The funeral procession will feature the pope's casket on a modified popemobile from his 2015 Philippines trip, allowing mourners along the nearly 4-kilometre route to pay their respects. Mourners have camped out overnight for prime positions, while world leaders and the Catholic hierarchy take their designated seats near the basilica.

