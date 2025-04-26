Left Menu

Farewell to Pope Francis: The Final Journey of a Beloved Leader

Pope Francis' funeral in St. Peter's Square is expected to draw 200,000 attendees, including world leaders and dignitaries. Reflecting his priorities, prisoners and migrants will help usher him into the basilica. He will be buried in St. Mary Major Basilica, ending his final procession on a modified popemobile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 26-04-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 12:03 IST
Farewell to Pope Francis: The Final Journey of a Beloved Leader
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As many as 200,000 people are expected to descend on St. Peter's Square in Rome to bid farewell to Pope Francis, as his funeral is set for Saturday. In a gesture reflecting his papal priorities, prisoners and migrants will escort him into the basilica where he will be laid to rest.

Numerous world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and officials from the UN and European Union, will be in attendance alongside Prince William and the Spanish royal family. Pope Francis deviates from recent tradition, opting for burial in St. Mary Major Basilica in a simple underground tomb marked by just his name: Franciscus.

The funeral procession will feature the pope's casket on a modified popemobile from his 2015 Philippines trip, allowing mourners along the nearly 4-kilometre route to pay their respects. Mourners have camped out overnight for prime positions, while world leaders and the Catholic hierarchy take their designated seats near the basilica.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025