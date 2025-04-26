Left Menu

Fallen Valor: Honoring Havildar Ali Shaikh's Ultimate Sacrifice

The remains of Army Havildar Jhantu Ali Shaikh, killed in a J-K encounter, arrive in Kolkata. A special forces commando, Ali succumbed to injuries from a militant attack. A joint operation ensued, with condolences from West Bengal's CM and Chief General security review in J-K post-terror strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 12:06 IST
Visuals from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of Army Havildar Jhantu Ali Shaikh, who was tragically killed during a security operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, was transported to Kolkata airport late Friday. Havildar Ali Shaikh, part of the 6 Para special forces, was fatally injured during the April 24 militant attack.

The White Knight Corps reported via X that the operation, based on specific intelligence, led to a fierce firefight. Havildar Ali Shaikh sustained serious injuries and unfortunately succumbed despite medical efforts. A wreath-laying ceremony in Jammu honored his sacrifice, while two colleagues continue treatment for critical wounds.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family, contacting Nazim Sheikh, a cousin, offering unwavering support. She provided a direct communication line to the family, ensuring continuous assistance during their challenging time.

Security forces, continuing the crackdown on militants, initiated a search in Bandipora district's Kulnar Bazipora area. An earlier operation in Baramulla on April 23, OP TIKKA, saw a significant victory as two terrorists were eliminated, thwarting an infiltration attempt. The forces recovered a substantial cache of weaponry.

Concurrently, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited Srinagar to assess regional security particularly after the Pahalgam attack. He convened with Army commanders and other security officials to evaluate ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army and enhanced the alert for neutralizing terror threats post the high-casualty Pahalgam assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

