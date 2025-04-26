Left Menu

Global Farewell: Pope Francis's Influence Reverberates Across Borders

Union Minister George Kurian, attending Pope Francis's funeral, praised the Pope as a leader who embraced diversity worldwide. President Murmu represented India at the Vatican, highlighting the strong bond between India and the Pope. Kurian shared a personal anecdote illustrating the Pope's inclusive spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-04-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 12:04 IST
Global Farewell: Pope Francis's Influence Reverberates Across Borders
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • India

In a tribute to the late Pope Francis, Union Minister of State George Kurian described him as a universal leader who honored diversity and served all humanity. The Minister's statements echoed the deep respect shared globally for the Pope's inclusive philosophy.

Kurian, part of a delegation led by President Droupadi Murmu, participated in the Pope's funeral in Vatican City. The Indian presence at the event underscored the profound connection between India and Pope Francis, stemming from his acknowledgment and respect for various cultures and religions.

Kurian recounted a personal experience of the Pope's generosity, illustrating a broader gesture to India. As the nation observed three days of mourning, Murmu's participation in the funeral reflected India's acknowledgement of the Pope's global impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025