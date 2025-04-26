Global Farewell: Pope Francis's Influence Reverberates Across Borders
Union Minister George Kurian, attending Pope Francis's funeral, praised the Pope as a leader who embraced diversity worldwide. President Murmu represented India at the Vatican, highlighting the strong bond between India and the Pope. Kurian shared a personal anecdote illustrating the Pope's inclusive spirit.
- Country:
- India
In a tribute to the late Pope Francis, Union Minister of State George Kurian described him as a universal leader who honored diversity and served all humanity. The Minister's statements echoed the deep respect shared globally for the Pope's inclusive philosophy.
Kurian, part of a delegation led by President Droupadi Murmu, participated in the Pope's funeral in Vatican City. The Indian presence at the event underscored the profound connection between India and Pope Francis, stemming from his acknowledgment and respect for various cultures and religions.
Kurian recounted a personal experience of the Pope's generosity, illustrating a broader gesture to India. As the nation observed three days of mourning, Murmu's participation in the funeral reflected India's acknowledgement of the Pope's global impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
