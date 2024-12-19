Putin's Insightful Quotes: Geopolitical Stance and Internal Challenges

In his annual phone-in and news conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed a variety of crucial topics affecting Russia and the global stage. From Russia's enduring military presence in Syria to addressing inflation and economic stability, Putin provided comprehensive insights.

Addressing accusations of failure in Syria, Putin affirmed Russia's strategic importance and influence, countering claims of weakness with confidence. Regarding relations with the U.S., he expressed readiness for a potential dialogue with President Trump and emphasized an openness to negotiate with Ukraine.

Putin introduced Russia's advancements like the Oreshnik hypersonic missile, challenging Western defense systems. Despite economic challenges, he remained optimistic about Russia's growth, combating inflation, and maintaining stability amid external pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)