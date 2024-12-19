Left Menu

High Court Upholds Charges in 2020 Delhi Violence Case

The Delhi High Court has upheld charges against Salim Malik for his role in the February 2020 Delhi riots. The court rejected his challenge to a trial court's decision to frame charges of rioting, mischief, and other related offenses, observing that sufficient evidence and witness statements supported the charges.

  • India

The Delhi High Court has confirmed the charges against Salim Malik in the wake of the 2020 Delhi riots. Justice Anish Dayal dismissed Malik's appeal against a trial court's decision to frame rioting and mischief charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The charges, which were formalized on July 24, 2023, arose from alleged arson at a car showroom in Bhajanpura, northeast Delhi, on February 24, 2020. The trial court believed that discharging Malik at the trial's final stages would be unwarranted. Justice Dayal concurred, citing witness allegations of Malik's involvement.

The High Court ruled that there was no impropriety in the trial court's decision, emphasizing that the evidence still required thorough examination. By December 17, the trial was nearing completion, with 12 out of 15 witnesses already examined. The state argued that witness statements linked Malik to instigating violence and causing significant damage during the riots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

