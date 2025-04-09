Left Menu

Court Clash: ED vs. Karti Chidambaram in Money Laundering Charges

The Enforcement Directorate opposed Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's plea to delay charge framing in money laundering cases related to Chinese visa and Aircel Maxis. The ED argued the money laundering charges stand independently of scheduled offences. Justice Dudeja is expected to issue an order soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:49 IST
Court Clash: ED vs. Karti Chidambaram in Money Laundering Charges
court
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has opposed a plea by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in the Delhi High Court, seeking to defer charge framing in two money laundering cases. The cases are linked to the alleged issuance of visas to Chinese nationals and irregular FDI approvals during his father P Chidambaram's ministerial tenure.

Karti Chidambaram's counsel argued that unless charges in corresponding CBI cases are framed, related money laundering arguments should not proceed. However, the ED counsel cited Supreme Court judgements, insisting that the money laundering offences are independent and the trial should continue.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja is poised to make a ruling on the matter after Chidambaram challenged the trial court's decision that dismissed his applications to defer arguments. Represented by advocate Akshat Gupta, Chidambaram's plea contends that unless predicate offences are proven, money laundering claims lack foundation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025