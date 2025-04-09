Court Clash: ED vs. Karti Chidambaram in Money Laundering Charges

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has opposed a plea by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in the Delhi High Court, seeking to defer charge framing in two money laundering cases. The cases are linked to the alleged issuance of visas to Chinese nationals and irregular FDI approvals during his father P Chidambaram's ministerial tenure.

Karti Chidambaram's counsel argued that unless charges in corresponding CBI cases are framed, related money laundering arguments should not proceed. However, the ED counsel cited Supreme Court judgements, insisting that the money laundering offences are independent and the trial should continue.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja is poised to make a ruling on the matter after Chidambaram challenged the trial court's decision that dismissed his applications to defer arguments. Represented by advocate Akshat Gupta, Chidambaram's plea contends that unless predicate offences are proven, money laundering claims lack foundation.

(With inputs from agencies.)