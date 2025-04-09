Intruder Attack on Saif Ali Khan: Chargesheet Filed

In a dramatic turn of events, Mumbai police have filed a chargesheet in the case involving the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The incident took place in January when an intruder invaded Khan's Bandra residence.

The Bandra police provided substantial evidence against the accused, a Bangladeshi national named Mohammad Shariful Islam, during a recent court session. Of particular note, investigators reported that the knife fragment found near Khan's spine matched the weapon seized from Islam.

Authorities have described the case as serious, presenting strong evidence as they oppose the bail application for the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)