Intruder Attack on Saif Ali Khan: Chargesheet Filed

Police have filed a chargesheet in a Mumbai court against Mohammad Shariful Islam for the January attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. Evidence, including a matching knife fragment, supports the charges. Khan underwent surgery post-attack. The police oppose bail, citing serious offense and strong evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 12:50 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Mumbai police have filed a chargesheet in the case involving the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The incident took place in January when an intruder invaded Khan's Bandra residence.

The Bandra police provided substantial evidence against the accused, a Bangladeshi national named Mohammad Shariful Islam, during a recent court session. Of particular note, investigators reported that the knife fragment found near Khan's spine matched the weapon seized from Islam.

Authorities have described the case as serious, presenting strong evidence as they oppose the bail application for the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

