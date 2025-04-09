West Bengal Turmoil: BJP Charges Mamata Banerjee Over Jangipur Violence

In the aftermath of the violent protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Murshidabad's Jangipur area, BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh has held West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accountable, demanding a response. Accusations have surfaced regarding the state government's alleged protection of rioters and the division of society under Banerjee's administration.

The controversy intensified when Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, shared a video allegedly revealing the extent of the violence, including the burning of public property and police vehicles. Adhikari criticized the state government for engaging in vote bank politics and failing to maintain order by deliberately ignoring the unrest.

Amit Malviya, BJP's in-charge of IT Department, also accused CM Banerjee of suppressing facts by imposing internet shutdowns. Meanwhile, calls for the intervention of central forces were made, as prohibitory orders were enforced for 48 hours. Reports on any potential injuries or arrests are yet to be confirmed by officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)