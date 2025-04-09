Left Menu

West Bengal Turmoil: BJP Charges Mamata Banerjee Over Jangipur Violence

Following violent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, BJP leaders have accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of protecting rioters for political gain. The violence involved arson and clashes with police, with demands for central intervention in maintaining law and order in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:48 IST
West Bengal Turmoil: BJP Charges Mamata Banerjee Over Jangipur Violence
BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the violent protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Murshidabad's Jangipur area, BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh has held West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accountable, demanding a response. Accusations have surfaced regarding the state government's alleged protection of rioters and the division of society under Banerjee's administration.

The controversy intensified when Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, shared a video allegedly revealing the extent of the violence, including the burning of public property and police vehicles. Adhikari criticized the state government for engaging in vote bank politics and failing to maintain order by deliberately ignoring the unrest.

Amit Malviya, BJP's in-charge of IT Department, also accused CM Banerjee of suppressing facts by imposing internet shutdowns. Meanwhile, calls for the intervention of central forces were made, as prohibitory orders were enforced for 48 hours. Reports on any potential injuries or arrests are yet to be confirmed by officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025