Google Maps Provides Unexpected Clue in Spanish Murder Investigation
Police in the Spanish village of Tajueco used a Google Maps image showing a man leaning over a large bag in a car trunk to gather clues in a murder investigation. The victim was reported missing in November 2023, and suspicion quickly turned to his girlfriend and her ex-partner.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:38 IST
- Country:
- Spain
In an unexpected twist, a Google Maps camera passing through the central Spanish village of Tajueco captured a critical image aiding a murder investigation.
The image depicted a man leaning over a large bag in a car trunk, prompting police to focus on the victim's girlfriend and her ex-partner.
By December, authorities had charged the couple and discovered a human torso believed to be the missing man's remains. The case continues as police leverage technology for crucial leads.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement