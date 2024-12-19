Left Menu

Google Maps Provides Unexpected Clue in Spanish Murder Investigation

Police in the Spanish village of Tajueco used a Google Maps image showing a man leaning over a large bag in a car trunk to gather clues in a murder investigation. The victim was reported missing in November 2023, and suspicion quickly turned to his girlfriend and her ex-partner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

In an unexpected twist, a Google Maps camera passing through the central Spanish village of Tajueco captured a critical image aiding a murder investigation.

The image depicted a man leaning over a large bag in a car trunk, prompting police to focus on the victim's girlfriend and her ex-partner.

By December, authorities had charged the couple and discovered a human torso believed to be the missing man's remains. The case continues as police leverage technology for crucial leads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

