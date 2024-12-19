Google Maps Provides Unexpected Clue in Spanish Murder Investigation

In an unexpected twist, a Google Maps camera passing through the central Spanish village of Tajueco captured a critical image aiding a murder investigation.

The image depicted a man leaning over a large bag in a car trunk, prompting police to focus on the victim's girlfriend and her ex-partner.

By December, authorities had charged the couple and discovered a human torso believed to be the missing man's remains. The case continues as police leverage technology for crucial leads.

