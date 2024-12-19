Tragic Discovery: Teenager's Body Found After Three Days
The body of 17-year-old Diksha, missing for three days, was discovered in a well near her home in Tindauli. Despite previous attempts to save her, she could not be rescued this time. Her body has been sent for post-mortem, with further investigations ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahoba(Up) | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:54 IST
In a heartbreaking incident, the body of a 17-year-old girl was found in a well near her home in Tindauli village after she had been missing for three days, local police reported on Thursday.
Diksha, a Class 11 student, had a history of attempting to jump into the same well, but was previously saved by local villagers, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Vandana Singh.
A missing person's report was filed by her family on Monday night. Her body has been sent for a post-mortem examination as authorities continue their investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
