Tragic Discovery: Teenager's Body Found After Three Days

In a heartbreaking incident, the body of a 17-year-old girl was found in a well near her home in Tindauli village after she had been missing for three days, local police reported on Thursday.

Diksha, a Class 11 student, had a history of attempting to jump into the same well, but was previously saved by local villagers, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Vandana Singh.

A missing person's report was filed by her family on Monday night. Her body has been sent for a post-mortem examination as authorities continue their investigation.

