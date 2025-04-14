Diksha Dagar Shines Amidst Challenging Winds at SA Women's Open

Diksha Dagar delivered a stellar performance at the SA Women's Open, navigating challenging windy conditions to claim a Top-10 finish. Dagar posted an impressive 4-under 68 on the final day, concluding the tournament with an 8-under total of 280. This marks Dagar's third Top-10 finish of the season, showcasing her consistent form.

Pranavi Urs also made a strong impression, shooting a 69 in the final round to finish T-11 at 7-under. Meanwhile, rookie Avani Prashanth and Tvesa Malik finished T-50 and T-58 respectively, with Prashanth maintaining an even par and Malik concluding at 2-over.

Perrine Delacour from France captured her second Ladies European Tour victory, concluding the tournament 14-under, prevailing under leaderboard pressures. Casandra Alexander, two shots behind, delivered the round of the day with a 66 to finish 12-under, securing the Investec Order of Merit with 3,149 points.

