Diksha Dagar Shines Amidst Challenging Winds at SA Women's Open

Diksha Dagar achieved a remarkable Top-10 finish at the SA Women's Open amid windy conditions. Dagar ended with a total of 8-under 280, marking her third Top-10 finish of the season. Frenchwoman Perrine Delacour secured her second LET victory, while Casandra Alexander claimed the Investec Order of Merit.

Diksha Dagar Shines Amidst Challenging Winds at SA Women's Open
Diksha Dagar in action during SA Women's Open (Image: LET). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Diksha Dagar delivered a stellar performance at the SA Women's Open, navigating challenging windy conditions to claim a Top-10 finish. Dagar posted an impressive 4-under 68 on the final day, concluding the tournament with an 8-under total of 280. This marks Dagar's third Top-10 finish of the season, showcasing her consistent form.

Pranavi Urs also made a strong impression, shooting a 69 in the final round to finish T-11 at 7-under. Meanwhile, rookie Avani Prashanth and Tvesa Malik finished T-50 and T-58 respectively, with Prashanth maintaining an even par and Malik concluding at 2-over.

Perrine Delacour from France captured her second Ladies European Tour victory, concluding the tournament 14-under, prevailing under leaderboard pressures. Casandra Alexander, two shots behind, delivered the round of the day with a 66 to finish 12-under, securing the Investec Order of Merit with 3,149 points.

