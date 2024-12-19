Caste Tensions Rise Amid Murder and Extortion Controversy in Maharashtra

Vishnu Chate, the former tehsil chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra's Beed district, has been taken into police custody in connection to a high-profile extortion and murder case. The case centers around the alleged kidnapping and brutal murder of village head Santosh Deshmukh.

Chate, the fourth accused detained, is linked with an extortion plot involving a demand for Rs 2 crore from an energy company. Deshmukh reportedly intervened, leading to his abduction and subsequent murder, which took place on December 9.

The murder has ignited protests, particularly due to its latent caste dimensions, as Deshmukh belonged to the Maratha community, while Chate is an influential figure within the Vanjari OBC community. This unfolds amidst the backdrop of the Maratha quota agitation, adding fuel to existing socio-political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)