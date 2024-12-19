Left Menu

Operation Praghat: Breaking a Terror Module Threatening India's Security

The Assam Police arrested eight individuals, including a Bangladeshi national, in a major crackdown on a terror module planning subversive activities in India. The operation, launched in collaboration with West Bengal and Kerala police, unearthed plans to target Hindu and RSS leaders and disrupt national stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:05 IST
  • India

The Assam Police have apprehended eight individuals, among them a Bangladeshi national, as part of a major inter-state operation aimed at thwarting a terror threat in India. This significant move was revealed by a top official on Thursday.

Dubbed 'Operation Praghat,' the overnight arrests, spanning Assam, West Bengal, and Kerala, showcased an unprecedented inter-agency collaboration to dismantle a plotted conspiracy. The suspects, connected to handlers in Pakistan and Bangladesh, had plotted to target Hindu leaders, according to Special Director General of Police Harmeet Singh.

The operation, initiated in November, stemmed from detailed intelligence about anti-national acts orchestrated under the influence of Md Farhan Israk, tied to a banned terror organization. Following extensive investigations, plans to engage in violent acts disrupting communal harmony have been uncovered, Singh stated.

