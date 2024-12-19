Supreme Court Extends Stay on Defamation Case Against Delhi AAP Leaders

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the stay on defamation proceedings against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The case was filed by BJP leader Rajiv Babbar, who sought more time to present a response in the ongoing matter.

A bench comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S.V. N Bhatti also postponed the hearing of the plea filed by Atishi and Kejriwal. The AAP leaders have contested a Delhi High Court ruling that refused to quash the defamation case, which has been adjourned for four weeks.

The defamation case centers around remarks made by AAP leaders about alleged voter name deletions, which Babbar claims defamed the BJP. Despite challenges from Atishi, Kejriwal, and other AAP members, the high court termed the accusations prima facie defamatory and aimed at tarnishing BJP's reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)