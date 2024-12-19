Left Menu

India-China Diplomatic Dialogue: A New Chapter in Border Peace

India and China's Special Representatives engage in pivotal talks to resolve border disputes, resulting in a six-point consensus aimed at restoring peace and fostering bilateral relations. This marked the first structured engagement after a prolonged freeze in diplomatic ties, signaling a mutual commitment to peaceful negotiations and cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:12 IST
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant diplomatic development, India and China held crucial talks in Beijing, led by Special Representatives Ajit Doval and Wang Yi, aiming to resolve lingering border disputes. Both countries achieved a six-point consensus, underscoring shared aims for peace along the contentious boundary.

The meeting was the first of its kind in over four years, stemming from a military standoff in eastern Ladakh. China's Foreign Ministry highlighted the importance of reallocating resources towards mutual development, urging both nations to reposition the border issue within overall bilateral relations for enduring stability.

Experts expressed optimism, suggesting that reinvigorated dialogue serves mutual interests, fostering cooperation and sustainable peace. Both sides emphasized a commitment to future negotiations, aiming for a fair border resolution in line with principles established in 2005.

(With inputs from agencies.)

