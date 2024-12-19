Left Menu

Devastation in Kharkiv: Deadly Missile Strike Hits Ukraine

A missile attack in Ukraine's Kharkiv region resulted in three deaths and three injuries. The assault damaged over ten private homes, as confirmed by the national police.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A deadly missile strike in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region left three people dead and injured three others, according to a report by the national police.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, inflicted damage on more than ten private residences in the area.

The attack adds to the ongoing crisis, raising concerns over escalating violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

