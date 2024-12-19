Left Menu

Top Naxal Leader Charged for Propagating CPI (Maoist) Ideology

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against Sabyasachi Goswami, a key figure in the CPI (Maoist) organization. Accused of spreading the group's ideology and recruiting members, Sabyasachi faces numerous criminal charges across various regions in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 19-12-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 21:29 IST
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charged Sabyasachi Goswami, a prominent Naxal leader, for promoting the ideology of the banned CPI (Maoist) organization, as per their official statement on Thursday.

The supplementary chargesheet against Goswami, known by several aliases, was submitted to the NIA special court. A resident of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, he allegedly served as a Central Committee Member for the group.

Investigations suggest Goswami was influential in Assam and West Bengal, recruiting new cadres and collecting funds. He faces multiple criminal charges across several regions, including NIA branches in West Bengal and Assam.

