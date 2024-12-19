Top Naxal Leader Charged for Propagating CPI (Maoist) Ideology

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charged Sabyasachi Goswami, a prominent Naxal leader, for promoting the ideology of the banned CPI (Maoist) organization, as per their official statement on Thursday.

The supplementary chargesheet against Goswami, known by several aliases, was submitted to the NIA special court. A resident of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, he allegedly served as a Central Committee Member for the group.

Investigations suggest Goswami was influential in Assam and West Bengal, recruiting new cadres and collecting funds. He faces multiple criminal charges across several regions, including NIA branches in West Bengal and Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)