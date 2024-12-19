Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari Denied Bail in Gangsters Act Case
The Allahabad High Court has denied bail to Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari, who has been accused under the Gangsters Act for allegedly forming a gang with others for financial benefits. An ongoing investigation underlines the influence and fear instigated in the Chitrakoot district.
The Allahabad High Court has turned down the bail request of Abbas Ansari, an MLA from Uttar Pradesh, in a case under the Gangsters Act, an alleged operation involving the formation of a gang for illicit financial benefits.
An FIR, filed on August 31 at the Kotwali Karvi police station in Chitrakoot, accuses Ansari and others of extortion and assault, actions that purportedly stirred fear within the local community under the jurisdiction of the mentioned police station.
The rejection by Justice Samit Gopal was based on considerations of ongoing investigations and Ansari's detention since September 06, 2024, with no substantial grounds for bail intervention. A gang chart identifying Ansari as a leader was approved by the District Magistrate prior to the court's decision.
