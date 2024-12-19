Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari Denied Bail in Gangsters Act Case

The Allahabad High Court has denied bail to Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari, who has been accused under the Gangsters Act for allegedly forming a gang with others for financial benefits. An ongoing investigation underlines the influence and fear instigated in the Chitrakoot district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 19-12-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 21:41 IST
Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari Denied Bail in Gangsters Act Case
Abbas Ansari
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has turned down the bail request of Abbas Ansari, an MLA from Uttar Pradesh, in a case under the Gangsters Act, an alleged operation involving the formation of a gang for illicit financial benefits.

An FIR, filed on August 31 at the Kotwali Karvi police station in Chitrakoot, accuses Ansari and others of extortion and assault, actions that purportedly stirred fear within the local community under the jurisdiction of the mentioned police station.

The rejection by Justice Samit Gopal was based on considerations of ongoing investigations and Ansari's detention since September 06, 2024, with no substantial grounds for bail intervention. A gang chart identifying Ansari as a leader was approved by the District Magistrate prior to the court's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024